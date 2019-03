Glynn Snodin revealed why Robbie Weir came off during Saturday's defeat to Eastleigh, in today's press conference at the Proact.

The Chesterfield assistant boss also discussed Alex Kiwomya's progress and the refereeing of last weekend's fixture, while also previewing tomorrow's trip to Bromley.

Chesterfield midfielder Robbie Weir came off during the second half on Saturday

Our video sums up all the latest Proact headlines.