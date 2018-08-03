‘We’ve got 3,018 players’ – Chesterfield boss celebrates ‘awesome’ season ticket sales

Chesterfield have sold an impressive 3,000 season tickets for the new season, much to the delight of first team boss Martin Allen.

The manager says the level of support has surpassed expectation, particularly given the club’s recent struggles.

“I’ve just been told we’ve sold 3,000 season tickets, which is awesome,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable considering double relegation.

“I don’t think anyone expected that.”

Allen says the fans are a big part of the effort to bounce straight back into the Football League this season.

He’s expecting a big travelling support at Ebbsfleet tomorrow and has revealed good news on the commercial front.

“I’ve got to thank each and every supporter, it feels like they’re part of the family, part of the squad.

“We’ve basically got 3,018 players who will all have a very, very important role to play.

“I think there’ll be a lot of people down in London on Saturday.

“All four stands have now been sold for sponsorship, which is another positive move.

“So (we’ve had) backing from the supporters, backing from the sponsors and performances from the players in games we’ve played and in training.”