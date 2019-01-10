WATCH: The second John Sheridan era has begun and so has his recruitment drive - the latest from today's Chesterfield press conference

John Sheridan has taken his first training session with the Chesterfield players and hosted his first pre-match press conference at the Proact.

On the agenda was how he plans to deal with Saturday's FA Trophy game against Bedford Town, a game he expects to win.

A new era began at Chesterfield this week

Team news, with injuries to a couple of key players, was also discussed.

And Sheridan revealed that he's already getting on with the job of bringing in new players to help the Spireites get out of the relegation zone in the National League.

Our video sums up all the latest news and views from the Proact.