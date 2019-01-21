WATCH: The ever-growing highlight reel of Chesterfield's goalscoring, penalty-saving centre-half Will Evans

Will Evans has had more than his fair share of the headlines recently, thanks to his goalscoring and penalty-saving exploits.

In the final game of John Pemberton's caretaker stint, against Ebbsfleet, Evans sent the Proact into raptures with his late, late equaliser.

Will Evans congratulated by Alex Kiwomya after the second of his goals at Aldershot

That goal sealed a comeback from 3-0 down for the Spireites.

But more was to come in that game. When Callum Burton was sent off for violent conduct inside his area, a penalty was awarded and Evans pulled on the gloves to become a hero.

His penalty save made him a viral star and the toast of the town.

On Saturday, against his former club Aldershot, Evans was back in the goals.

He scored a goal in each half to give Chesterfield a 2-0 win in John Sheridan's first National League game in charge.

Evans has now scored four goals in 23 league games for Chesterfield, since his summer move from the Shots.

He needs one more to match his 2016/17 National League goalscoring tally.