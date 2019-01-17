VIDEO: Offers made to striker and defender, injury latest and who gets the number one spot for a ‘big game’ at Aldershot? The latest from Chesterfield FC Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Get the latest Chesterfield FC news following John Sheridan's pre-match press conference in this Facebook Live video. See what Spireites correspondent Graham Smyth had to say on all the goings on at the Proact Stadium by watching the video. Proact Stadium 'It's been going on for years' - Chesterfield boss and former Leeds United star John Sheridan responds to Marcelo Bielsa 'Spygate' issue John Sheridan aware of people's expectations when it comes to how Chesterfield will play, but he's prioritising substance over style