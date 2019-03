Chesterfield fans got their chance to pay tribute to club legend Kevin Randall ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

Randall, who sadly died last week, was honoured with a minute’s applause.

Chesterfield players pay tribute to Kevin Randall.

As a striker, Randall made 258 appearances and scored 96 goals for Chesterfield between 1966–1972.

He managed the Spireites for 56 games and waa also assistant to John Duncan for more than 500 games.