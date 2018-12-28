VIDEO: A manager gone, a caretaker in place and the search for a replacement

It's been yet another tumultuous week at the Proact Stadium.

Chesterfield parted company with boss Martin Allen yesterday and today John Pemberton took his first training session and press conference of his spell as caretaker manager.

Chesterfield FC caretaker boss John Pemberton

The academy chief faced questions on whether or not he wants the job, the changes he might make to the team for tomorrow's game against Hartlepool and how important the club's choice of new manager is.

Our video sums up the events of this week and looks at who might be in the frame.