The latest news on Jerome Binnom-Williams, former Spireites heading back to the Proact and John Sheridan reveals plans for his new midfielder

John Sheridan's mood at today's press conference reflected the atmosphere around the Proact at the minute.

Things appear to be up on the up for Chesterfield FC, with eight wins from 14 games under the new manager, relegation fears in the rear view mirror and optimism growing for next season.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game against Dagenham and Redbridge, a game that will see ex Spireites Conor Wilkinson and Nathan Smith return to the Proact, Sheridan addressed injury news, his plan to work with a 'new' midfielder and he even touched on next season.

Our video sums up the talking points from today's press conference.