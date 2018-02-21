The greatest Spireites: Nominate your best ever Chesterfield strikers

Who would be in your best-ever-Spireites starting XI? It’s a debate that could rage all year.

But the Derbyshire Times wants to find and name the greatest Chesterfield FC line-up, as nominated and voted for by the Town fanbase.

We are running an online poll to find the best player for each position before naming the side.

The polls for the greatest goalkeeper, right-back, left-back, centre-half, midfielders and left and right wingers are already up and running.

And now we're asking you to vote for your favourite Town striker.

Ernie Moss is the club's record goalscorer - does he make your shortlist? Or how about Rodney Fern, who averaged around a goal every three games.

Kevin Davies made an impressive start to his career with the Spireites, or maybe current manager Jack Lester would get your vote after hitting 85 goals in nearly 200 games.

Nominate your choice for the greatest ever Spireites striker by emailing graham.smyth@jpress.co.uk or tweet @GrahamSmyth