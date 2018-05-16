Ten players told they can leave as Allen clears the decks at the Proact

Less than 24 hours after being unveiled as Chesterfield manager, Martin Allen has made 10 players available for free transfer, including record wage earner Chris O’Grady.

O’Grady is one of several experienced players who are free to find new clubs, while Allen says top goalscorer Kristian Dennis has been offered and subsequently rejected a new contract – although the player has since Tweeted to the contrary.

Regardless, it seems the striker will only be sold if a club can match the manager’s valuation.

In a statement released this morning, Allen confirmed he had met with most of the squad already, with others due to be spoken to upon their return from holiday.

“The following players are under contract but I’m happy for them to find new clubs with our help and no fees will be required. They are: Marshall Willock, Jordan Sinnott, Chris O’Grady, Joe Anyon, Jak McCourt, Ricky German, Alex Whitmore, Zavon Hines, Scott Wiseman and Louis Dodds.

“We have offered Kristian Dennis a new contract which he has rejected as he wants to play in the Football League, which is understandable.

“However, I have been assured by the owner that he will only leave if any club meets my valuation. If not, he will stay here and play for us for the whole season.”

In response Dennis tweeted: “I can confirm no offers have been put to me and I certainly have not rejected anything at this point.”

Allen revealed that academy product Ify Ofoegbu and Bradley Nicholson, a Handsworth Parramore youngster who had been training with the club, have been offered six-month deals.

The club intends to retain Dennis, Laurence Maguire, Brad Barry, Robbie Weir, Gozie Ugwu and Jerome Binnom-Williams – dependent upon their fitness levels when they return for pre-season training.