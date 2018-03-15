Teenage striker craves more action after full Chesterfield debut

News of Jacob Brown’s first senior start as a professional footballer came as a ‘nice surprise’ to the youngster.

The striker had previously only experienced a few minutes of Championship football, coming off the bench twice for parent club Barnsley.

On Saturday boss Jack Lester rewarded his efforts in training by handing him his full Spireites debut and his full professional debut in the 3-1 defeat by Lincoln City.

“I had been working hard every session, I always do, but I felt I’d done well in training this week and the gaffer said he’s been impressed with me,” said the 19-year-old.

“We didn’t find out the team until the day, it was a nice surprise.

“This was my first real experience, I’ve come on a few times for Barnsley but only for cameo roles, 10 minutes at the end, this was my first start.”

Brown admitted it was a step up from the level he’s used to, but at the end of his first 90 minutes of Football League action at the Proact, he was already hoping for more.

“I found it a lot tougher than playing for the Under 23s, playing against older men who are a lot more physical,” he said.

“I felt I held my own, had a few chances.

“The keeper made a great save for one of them, I started celebrating because I thought it was going in.

“Hopefully if I work hard in training and do get another chance I’ll get a bit more luck and can put one in the back of the net.”

Brown’s first appearance as a Spireite came at Carlisle, when he came off the bench in the second half.