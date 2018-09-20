Striker Ugwu leaves Chesterfield for season-long loan at Boreham Wood

Gozie Ugwu will spend the rest of the 2018/19 season on loan at Boreham Wood.

Chesterfield’s National League rivals swooped to sign the striker less than a week after he was made available for transfer.

Ugwu’s loan spell will take him up to the end of April.

The frontman, who is yet to score as a Spireite, joined Town last summer but injuries hampered his debut season, with just 14 first team appearances.

There were high hopes for him this season in the National League, a level at which he performed well for previous club Woking.

But he’s failed to hit the net in seven appearances.

The writing was on the wall for the 25-year-old when 6ft 5ins targetman Tom Denton was signed for an undisclosed fee from Alfreton last week.

Denton started Saturday’s game at Dagenham, creating chances with flick ons, while Ugwu was not in the squad.