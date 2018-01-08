Spireites update fans on takeover

Chesterfield have released a statement in response to increasing speculation over a potential takeover.

Supporters have been clamouring for official word on the status of the takeover amid claims that the interested party, said to be a Chinese firm, had missed the deadline to pay the deposit.

Club director Ashley Carson told the Derbyshire Times on 29th December that a deal was agreed and the club were awaiting a non-refundable deposit to kick-start the change of regime.

Today the club issued a statement on their website to confirm that talks are ongoing.

The statement read: “Chesterfield FC can confirm that talks are ongoing with a party who have expressed interest in purchasing the club.

“Supporters are assured that both parties remain committed to achieving a positive outcome.

“There will be no further comments from the club relating to this subject until negotiations have concluded.”

Last week company secretary Carson said that the Spireites were working on a ‘plan B’ for the transfer window if the takeover did not materialise.