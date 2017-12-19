Spireites talking to defender over potential Proact return

Chesterfield have spoken to a defender about a possible return to the Proact Stadium.

Drew Talbot, who is reported to be close to finalising his release from Portsmouth, has made just 14 senior appearances since leaving the Spireites in the summer of 2016.

But a comeback could be on the cards, with Chesterfield short of defensive cover and keen to add to the squad in January.

The 31-year-old’s love affair with Town began with a loan spell in the 2008/09 season before he joined on a permanent basis in July 2009.

Talbot made 277 appearances as a Spireite, scoring 19 goals.

He was considered as a possible signing in the summer and the Derbyshire Times understands they are keen to meet with him once his Fratton Park departure is complete to further discuss a potential return.

Yesterday the Portsmouth News reported that his time at Pompey was set to come to an end this month, despite six months remaining on his two-year contract.