Spireites season ticket survey - cast your vote on the new Chesterfield pricing structure Town fans have been debating the new prices since their announcement Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Chesterfield's new season ticket prices have been the talk of the town since yesterday afternoon. Adult season tickets have risen in price, some by £50 and the over 80s will no longer receive free season tickets. Young Spireites are the winners in new Chesterfield FC season ticket pricing says CEO Graham Bean, but some fans 'will be disappointed'