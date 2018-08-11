Spireites preparing for a ‘cup final’ against newly promoted Braintree

Martin Allen wants his men to treat today’s game against Braintree Town like a cup final.

Last season there was a two division gap between the clubs, before Braintree’s promotion from the National League South and Chesterfield’s relegation from League Two.

Not for the first time this season Allen has made it abundantly clear that the Spireites will not be taking anyone lightly in the National League.

“Any club that gets promoted is a good club,” he said, ahead of today’s Proact clash.

“They’re very well organised, they’ve got a very highly rated young manager.

“Any club that gets promoted from that Conference South must be doing things the right way.”

The Spireites top the table after two wins from two in the past week.

Their visitors lie 19th after a defeat at Halifax and a 1-1 draw with Barnet.

Allen and his staff have made sure to do their homework on Brad Quinton’s outfit, who last met Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

And he wants the Town players to treat this game as they would a special occasion.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a very tough game for us.

“They’ve got some good players, we’ve had them watched a few times, we’ve watched videos here this morning.

“I’m probably going to say the same thing week in and week out, total respect to them as a football club to get promoted.

“We’ve got to treat this as our next cup final.”