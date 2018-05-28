Spireites’ manager Allen hails character of new boy Sam

One of Chesterfield’s newest additions comes with all the right characteristics, according to manager Martin Allen.

The Spireites’ chief captured the signature of midfielder Sam Wedgbury (inset) on a free after he left previous club Wrexham.

Wedgbury is now looking forward to being part of Allen’s squad which is attempting to make an immediate return to the EFL following relegation last term.

The 29-year-old knows what life is like in the National League and was part of the Forest Green Rovers side who clinched promotion to League Two in 2016/17.

“Sam comes with very good references from people who have worked with him before,” said Allen.

“He’s full of energy, character and he’s a leader type player.

“He gets his foot in and passes it simple.

“He doesn’t affect the game too much in the attacking final third, so he’ll play a very important role in front of the back four and help to defend.

“He’ll do what I want him to do, he knows the division and what it’s about.

“He’s a competitive character.”