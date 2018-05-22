Spireites add National League winning keeper to the ranks

Martin Allen’s first signing as Chesterfield manager is a National League champion.

Shwan Jalal, a vastly experienced goalkeeper, lifted the trophy last season with Macclesfield.

The 34-year-old featured 42 times last season and kept 18 clean sheets en route to the title.

Jalal has signed a two-year deal at the Proact and Allen is keen to highlight the stopper’s recent success.

“Shwan has just won this division, playing 41 games and I think it’s important to have a solid, reliable and decent keeper,” said the boss.

“On top of that, he knows what it takes to be a champion.

“He will do well for us.”

He counts Wrexham, Northampton, Bury, Leyton Orient, Oxford and Morecambe among his former clubs and made just shy of 150 league appearances for Bournemouth.

One of those was the last ever game at Saltergate, when the Spireites won 2-1 thanks to goals against Jalal by Jack Lester and Derek Niven.

The new keeper was born in Baghdad, Iraq and although he was called up for the national team in 2011, injury prevented him from winning a cap.

He stands at 6ft 2ins and has his UEFA B coaching license.