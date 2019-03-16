Snodin feels Chesterfield should have had game put to bed before late winner

Scott Boden's stoppage time penalty, which secured a vital 2-1 win over Havant & Waterlooville, has eased Chesterfield eight points clear of the National League relegation zone.

But the Spireites could have put the game to bed long before then, according to assistant manager Glyn Snodin.

Scott Boden on the ball for Chesterfield.

"We controlled the game in the first half and all that was missing was a goal," he said.

"We created chances, got the ball in the box and were unlucky to turn around 1-0 down.

"We had two or three really good chances after Havant scored direct from a corner.

"Conditions were demanding out there, but we adapted very well.

"In the end we got the winner from the penalty spot to get the victory that has made the league table all that much sweeter from our perspective.

"We're eight points clear of the bottom four, but it’s not about relaxing now. We want to finish as high as we can and get up the table.

"It's all about continuing to work hard for each other. They're a fantastic bunch of lads and if they continue to believe in themselves then we'll win more games and continue to climb the table.”

Chesterfield found themselves chasing the game after a freak 12th-minute corner by Chris Paul sailed over Shwan Jalal’s head into the far corner.

But Tom Denton twice fluffed good chances and Scott Boden had a header saved.

Chesterfield got their just deserts seven minutes into the second half when the eye-catching Chris Jackson floated a superb free kick into the Havant danger area and Will Evans headed the Spirites level.

The game could have gone either way after that – Jalal saving brilliantly from Alfie Rutherford before Binnon-Williams was tripped in the box tucked Chesterfield’s penalty winner away.