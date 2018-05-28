Proact door not yet fully closed on players told to find new clubs

Martin Allen took no pleasure in telling contracted players they had no future at Chesterfield – but admits the door isn’t completely shut.

Ten Spireites were told they could go and find new employers, shortly after Allen arrived at the Proact.

“I think I had to go on the fact that the club has had two relegations,” he said.

“I took the opinion that we needed to try and change it.

“It’s the worst part of my job, I hate sitting across a desk from young people, or even older players, and telling them they haven’t got a future here.”

Although those players have been shown the door, it hasn’t yet fully closed and they may yet get a chance to impress.

“What we used to do and what we’ve done before can’t come into the thought process, it’s about what we’re going to do going forward and doing it my way.

“It’s harsh perhaps on some young players however I will say if they don’t find a club and come back to us in pre-season and do very well, I would be a fool not to have them involved with us. Absolutely crazy.

“The door is still open to them and some of the others.”