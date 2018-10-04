Preview: High flying draw specialists visit Proact for the first time ever Danny Rowe scores Fylde's second Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The Proact Stadium will host the first ever encounter between Chesterfield and the National League’s draw specialists AFC Fylde. Saturday’s visitors are flying high in the play-off positions and have the meanest defence in the division so far. Chesterfield investigating loan recalls with Carter update expected to be ‘not good news’ Boss backs ‘maturing’ defender to come good