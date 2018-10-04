`

Preview: High flying draw specialists visit Proact for the first time ever

Danny Rowe scores Fylde's second Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN
The Proact Stadium will host the first ever encounter between Chesterfield and the National League’s draw specialists AFC Fylde.

Saturday’s visitors are flying high in the play-off positions and have the meanest defence in the division so far.