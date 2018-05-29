Popular friendly fixture may yet take place for Spireites

Martin Allen says supporter affection for the traditional pre-season friendly at Matlock Town may lead to the game taking place after all.

Some fans were upset at the game’s absence from Chesterfield’s pre-season fixture list.

But Allen told the Derbyshire Times: “It was quite late in the day to get the games organised, normally that would be done in January or February.

“I’ve heard the Matlock game is usually a favourite for fans so we’ll be contacting them to see if we can arrange a game at Matlock.

“We weren’t aware, but apparently it’s a good friendly to have.”