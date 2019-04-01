Player ratings - who stood out and how Chesterfield fared as individuals in their victory over Dagenham and Redbridge

Evans was rock solid at the back, Rowley supplied two assists and Denton, as per usual, won his headers and linked up with his team-mates well throughout the 2-0 victory.

Shwan Jalal - 7 - Had four or five shots to deal with, mostly from distance, and dealt with everything comfortably. Started the move for the second goal. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Will Evans - 8 - A really good, solid performance, in and out of possession. His surging runs upfield are a joy to behold when Town are winning. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Josef Yarney - 7 - Solid in defence, improved on the ball after the break. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Haydn Hollis - 7 - A no-nonsense display from the big centre-half. jpimedia Buy a Photo

