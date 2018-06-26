Peak FM lose commentary rights for Spireites matches

Peak FM have confirmed that they will no longer provide commentary for Chesterfield matches.

The local radio station insist they will, however, continue to support the club.

A statement said: “Following discussions with Chesterfield FC, Peak FM have been unable to agree terms for commentary rights for the 2018/2019 season.

“We will continue to very much support our local club with match day updates on air and online in addition to comprehensive news coverage.”

Last season Peak provided blow-by-blow commentary on every Town game and a post-match phone in for fans.

Chesterfield are expected to comment on the rights issue later today.