Owls expected to recall goalkeeper from emergency loan spell at Chesterfield

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to recall goalkeeper Cameron Dawson from his loan spell at Chesterfield.

The Derbyshire Times understands that an injury situation at Hillsborough has forced the Owls to bring the young stopper back from the Proact.

It will come as a bitter blow for the Spireites, whose only recognised senior keeper Joe Anyon is out with a broken arm.

Chesterfield have only a pair of youngsters in reserve, but neither Dylan Parkin nor Brad Jones have made a senior debut yet and Town are unlikely to want to throw them in at the deep end in League Two.

Boss Jack Lester will have to try and source a replacement before Saturday’s visit to Stevenage.

Dawson played twice as a Spireite, helping the club to a 2-1 win over Barnet on his debut before the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.