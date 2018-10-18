One of Chesterfield’s National League rivals in ‘financial trouble’

One of Chesterfield’s National League rivals are reportedly experiencing financial trouble.

Ebbslfeet United, who sit two places above the Spireites in 17th position, are said to be bracing themselves for player exits amid late payment of wages.

Kent Online reports that Fleet, who parted ways with coaches Steve Gritt and David Jupp today, have had to loan players out to raise vital funds.

Fleet, one of the sides Chesterfield beat in their three-game winning streak at the start of the season, are nine without victory.