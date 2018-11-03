MATCHDAY LIVE: Harrogate Town v Chesterfield

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Sutton United v Chesterfield FC; 30/10/2018 KO 19:45; The Knights Community Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Agony for Curtis Weston after Spireites gifted Sutton the lead
Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Sutton United v Chesterfield FC; 30/10/2018 KO 19:45; The Knights Community Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Agony for Curtis Weston after Spireites gifted Sutton the lead

Chesterfield today head for Harrogate Town looking for a first win in 16 National League matches.

To stay in touch with all the action as it happens, simply stay on this page and keep refreshing it.