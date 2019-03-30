MATCHDAY LIVE: Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge

Chesterfield FC v Sutton Utd.'Shwan Jalal watches has a Sutton strike swerves to the right of the goal.
Chesterfield FC v Sutton Utd.'Shwan Jalal watches has a Sutton strike swerves to the right of the goal.

Revitalised Chesterfield aim to move closer to safety with a home clash against Dagenham & Redbridge this afternoon.

Stay in touch with all the action as it happens - simply keep refreshing this page