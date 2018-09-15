Match report: Dagenham 1-1 Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s wait for a win in the Vanarama National League goes on after drawing 1-1 at Dagenham & Redbridge

Spireites boss Martin Allen handed a debut to striker Tom Denton after joining in the week from Alfreton Town, while Will Evans, Zavon Hines, Robbie Weir and Kyel Reid were recalled to the starting XI.

Denton nearly made an immediate impact, heading a cross from the right over in just the third minute as the visitors looked for a bright start.

The Spireites continued their good opening to the game and took the lead in the 13th minute through Curtis Weston.

Lee Shaw capitalised on mix-up in the Daggers defence to break into the box, before squaring the ball across the edge of the six-yard box for Weston to tap in.

Allen’s men should have doubled their lead three minutes later when Hines latched on to a flick-on by Denton, but the former West Ham United man pushed his effort from 18 yards wide.

It took until the 39th minute for Spireites stopper Shwan Jalal to be tested for the first time, producing a routine save to deny Chike Kandi from a tight angle on the right of the box.

That ensured the Derbyshire club took their lead into the break at the end of what was an even first half.

Chesterfield should have had their second in the 72nd minute when a cross from Kyel Reid found Bradley Barry at the back post, and the substitute’s header drew a fine stop from Elliot Justham.

However, the Daggers keeper’s save saw him push the ball back to Shaw 12 yards out, but the forward inexplicably fired over with the goal at his mercy.

It was a costly miss as the visitors drew level seven minutes later when Chike Kandi capitalised on an error from Evans to chip over the on-rushing Jalal from 18 yards.

That meant the game finished level, with Chesterfield next in action when they welcome Gateshead in the league next Saturday.

Daggers (4-4-2): Justham; Hoyte, Goodliffe, Pennell (Phipps 77), Gordon; Kandi, Robinson, Wright, Harfield (McQueen 67); Romain, Adeloye (Reynolds 46).

Unused subs: Moore (GK), Donovan.

Chesterfield (4-4-2): Jalal; Talbot, Evans, Hollis, Binnom-Williams; Hines (Maguire 61), Weston (Barry 65), Weir, Reid; Shaw (Muggleton 85), Denton.

Unused subs: Burton (GK), Fortune.

Referee: Gareth Rhodes.

Attendance: 1,273 (including 230 Chesterfield fans).