Match report: Chesterfield's 4-0 defeat by Solihull Moors halted temporarily by pitch invasion

Chesterfield fell to a miserable 4-0 home defeat in the National League and had to leave the pitch for eight minutes after a pitch invasion halted the game.

A group of around 25 Spireites supporters entered the Proact playing surface after Solihull Moors netted their third goal of the afternoon.

Anti-board chants were heard during the stoppage in play, which saw the Town players go down the tunnel and the Moors players remain on the sideline.

It was an afternoon that started badly and got steadily worse.

Centre-half Michael Nelson, in his first start since September, contrived to concede a needless corner after just 16 seconds and the hosts breathed a sigh of relief when an unmarked Danny Wright headed over the bar.

The sluggish start continued and it was punished when some desperately poor defending allowed Nathan Blissett - a summer transfer target for Town - to receive the ball at the back post and stroke it past Callum Burton.

Martin Allen took action almost straight away, taking off a visibly aghast Nelson on nine minutes and sending on Alfie Beestin.

This saw Will Evans move into the heart of the defence, with Jonathan Smith dropping into the right-back slot.

With a quarter of an hour gone the Spireites finally seemed to wake up, Levi Amantchi and Joe Rowley involved in a lovely move, Lee Shaw sending a shot at Ryan Boot from an acute angle that was gathered at the second attempt.

That move heralded a good spell for the hosts, Amantchi seeing a shot blocked from close range and Evans heading wide from a corner.

The work of Shaw brought many of Town's better moments and it was his run down the right and dangerous cross that created a chance for Curtis Weston, who failed to get a decent connection on the ball.

But all that pressure came to nought and instead it was the visiting side who found the net, a corner headed on by Liam Daly, Blissett nodding in at the back post for his second.

After that, the Spireites struggled to break down the Moors defence and bar an Evans header that cleared the bar from a Rowley corner, chances were non-existant.

The second half was just 50 seconds old when Moors came dangerously close to a third, Danny Wright running onto a ball that flicked off Will Evans' head and shooting from almost no angle, Callum Burton getting a touch to help the ball on to safety.

There was little in the way of cohesive attacking football from the men in blue, with passes going astray, poor final balls and a lack of physical presence costing the host.

With 70 minutes gone the diminuitive Ify Ofoegbu was unable to halt the man his was marking, centre-half Alex Gudger, from rising to meet a corner and head in the third goal.

That was the signal for a pitch invasion that forced both teams off the pitch for an eight minute spell.

When the game finally resumed, Moors hit their stride again quickly, substitute Jermaine Hylton waltzing through the defence to hammer the fourth under Burton.

There was a late chance for the beleagured home side, Robbie Weir meeting a Rowley corner six yards out but heading well over the top.

The tension threatened to boil over in the 10 minutes of time added on, Smith and Moor man Jamie Reckford squaring up and both receiving yellow cards.

Chesterfield: Burton, Evans, Binnom-Williams, Hollis, Nelson (Beestin 9), Rowley, Reid, Weston (Ofoegbu 57), Smith, Shaw, Amantchi (Weir 67). Subs: Anyon, Muggleton.

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckord, Daly, Gudger, Storer (Stenson 84), Carter, Maxwell, Osborne, Blissett (Yussuf 85), Wright (Hylton 77). Subs: Carline, Flowers.

Goalscorers: Blissett 4, 29, Gudger 70, Hylton 83

Yellows: Smith 90; Carter 80, Reckford 90

Referee: Sam Purkiss. Assistants: Andrew Dallinson, Alan Hull.

Attendance: 4,877 (110 away)