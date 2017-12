Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe may have been first Chesterfield’s first in seven League Two matches but it nevertheless saw the Spireites drop into the division’s bottom two.

Luke O’Nien’s superb 54th minute strike condemned Jack Lester’s men to defeat at Adams Park, on a day when they edged possession but struggled to parlay ball retention into clear-cut chances, despite some intricate play.