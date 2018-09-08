Martin Allen describes Chesterfield FC’s draw with Dover as a ‘step forward’

Martin Allen called today’s draw with Dover a ‘step forward’ for his side after six straight defeats.

He admitted it was upsetting not to find the net however, with the Spireites’ goal drought now standing at 481 minutes.

“It’s certainly a step forward, a clean sheet,” he said.

“I thought it was a bit of an edgy first half, which you’d expect after six defeats.

“We encouraged them to get the ball down and play.

“In the second half we played with a lot more vigour, there were bound to be spells when they (Dover) just kicked it from back to front.

“It was bound to be a bit messy at times.

“I thought we played some good stuff, we hit the post and the crossbar in the final minute.

“It’s upsetting, disappointing but it’s a good point.”

Allen believes Town have something positive to build on now that they’ve stopped the rot.

“There’s 108 points still to play for, a long, long way to go,” he said.

“I thought it was a good performance, especially in the second half and we’ve got some positives to work on, rather than banging our heads against the wall after losing 1-0.”

The manager pointed to nerves for the edginess in Chesterfield’s first half showing, before an improved second half performance.

“You could say nerves.

“They’re a conscientious group.

“I don’t think we had that freedom of play.

“It takes bravery, courage to get the ball down and play.

“In the second half we were much sharper, much brighter.”

Read our full match report here



Addressing the goal drought, Allen insists it will come to an end soon, but sought to remove the pressure from his strikers, saying the

“I didn’t realise it was eight hours.

“It’s not as if we’re miles away.

“It will happen for us, everyone knows it’s coming.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we’re unlucky, I’ve always maintained you make your own luck.

“The boys are doing okay. We need a little bit to turn in our favour.

“I’m still learning about what my best 11 is.

“Goalscoring is not just about the two centre forwards, you’ve got to have creativity in midfield, wide players with pace who can beat people.”

And he wasn’t prepared to discuss potential new signings after the game, after being asked if he needed a new forward.

“It’s not just up front.

“We’ve got to have more creativity, more pace, better skill, better pass, better delivery and movement at set-plays.

“I’m not going to talk about bringing new players in.

“I’ve got to have total respect for our players.

“When I saw them all at the end, out on their feet, in the dressing room really upset.

“They’ve given everything tonight.

“They’re a decent group of blokes and I’ll do everything I can to help them.”