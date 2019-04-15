Maidstone United coach thought Stones were the better side for much of their 4-1 defeat at Chesterfield

Maidstone United head coach Hakan Hayrettin watched in disbelief as his side lost 4-1 at the Proact on Saturday, despite in his eyes being the better team.

The Stones are already relegated from the National League, but put up a spirited fight against Chesterfield.

They created a number of chances but were unable to take them, while the Spireites made no mistake in front of goal when opportunities presented themselves.

READ: How the Spireites rated individually

Hayrettin revealed what Town boss John Sheridan had said after the game, which backed up his own view of the lopsided scoreline.

"Very frustrating because no way did we deserve to lose 4-1," he said, in an interview with Stones TV.

"I think we were the better team, it's all about fine margins and making decisions and until 70 minutes we were the better team.

"Speaking to (John Sheridan) after the game he couldn't believe they'd won 4-1, he went 'if anything you were better than us' - but that's football."

Being wasteful in dangerous areas of the pitch certainly didn't help the Maidstone cause.

And defensively, their coach felt they could have done better when it came to Scott Boden's goal.

"We made the right decisions, we penetrated but didn't take our chances. I think we got into their box, in front and behind them, about 15 times and didn't work the goalkeeper," said Hayrettin.

"We've got in, we've had shots, I counted about six or seven where the goalkeeper didn't have to make a save. If we hit the target it's a goal.

"I think the second goal is good play by them, we know what they're going to do, they're going to hit a diagonal ball to Denton, it's going to pop down and Boden is going to spin and shoot - we didn't get tight enough, we knew what was coming and didn't stop it."

The Stones did put the ball in the net three times but on two occasions were denied by an offside flag.

Hayrettin disagreed with one of those decisions, when Elliott Romain beat Joe Anyon in the Town goal but was adjudged offside.

"I think that's a goal," he said.

"But we're in the hands of the referee. That could have been a pivotal moment."