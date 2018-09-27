Listen to Martin Allen's passionate six and a half minute explanation of Chesterfield's struggles

Martin Allen came out swinging in today's press conference, with an impassioned defence of his position as Chesterfield boss.

The Town manager was asked why clubs relegated into the National League from League Two appear to struggle in their first season outside the Football League.

Martin Allen has issued a passionate explanation for Chesterfield's struggles

In response, Allen talked for six and a half minutes about the reasons for his own side's struggle and why it takes time and patience to get things right.

Chesterfield are winless in 10 games and both the squad and the manager have come under fire in the past week, from a section of the supporters, although others argue he must be given more time.

In his monologue he hinted at further squad changes midway through the season and insisted the Spireites will escape the division - out through the top rather than the trapdoor.

Allen takes an 18-man squad to Maidstone United on Saturday, but was tight lipped today over the availability and injury status of his players.