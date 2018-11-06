Letter: Is Chesterfield manager’s credibility at stake?

I have the utmost respect for Martin Allen and his approach to the supporters and the community.

Unfortunately, his latest comments about “team performance”, have been vastly different to the views of many supporters.

Having been at Harrogate Town last weekend, the manager’s “positive spin” on the game, particularly his views on effort and bonding, was embarrasing and seriously weakens his credibility.

With only two attacking moves involving three passes or more, limited penalty box action and the enforced errors throughout, this performance was a serious backward step.

It’s good to be positive, but only when you can substantiate it with obvious improvements in play, creativity and goals.

Be a realistic manager Martin.

There is no need to continually market the team and your achievements, we can see them, so please be realistic.

Paul Stokes (Newbold)