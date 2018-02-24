Lester praises Spireites character in ‘very important’ win over Swindon

Jack Lester praised the character of his players after grinding out a ‘very important’ 2-1 win over promotion hunters Swindon Town.

Goals from Chris O’Grady and Andy Kellett brought victory at the Proact, in a game that saw ex Town player Ollie Banks sent off.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Chesterfield FC v Swindon Town; 24/03/2018 KO 15.00; Proact Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Chesterfield players celebrate with Chris O'Grady after his opener against Swindon

The Chesterfield manager believes his squad will enjoy a big boost in morale after snapping a four-game losing streak.

“I thought the character was top drawer,” he said.

“I thought the goalkeeper and the back four did really, really well.

“Once they dropped to 10 it was a little bit edgy in the stadium because of the scoreline but I thought we managed the game really, really well and I don’t remember, apart from a couple of flicks ons and corners, them having a really top chance.

“They were piling on the pressure, they had nothing to lose and it was a bit of a test.

“The character and belief we’ll get on the back of that is really important.”

Lester spoke on Friday about his confidence that this Spireites side could go on a winning run to get themselves out of trouble.

But it had to start with a single victory, however that came about.

“It wasn’t pretty at times but it was about getting a win.

“You have to win a game to go on a run.

“There’s something to build on.

“I just felt something was on the move, I don’t know what it was, I just saw a determination from the treatment room through to the starters.

“There’s something about the group at the minute, they’re pulling together.”

The Spireites welcomed back experienced trio Drew Talbot, Zavon Hines and Louis Dodds from injury.

He was pleased with all three and believes the game minutes they had today will be key, particularly for Hines and Dodds who lasted the distance.

“I thought Zavon showed good energy, he’ll be fitter on the back of it, Dodds as well.

“Drew made good decisions, he just tightened up after 70 minutes.

“They’ll get fitter.

“Because they’ve not been on the training ground that much, Zavon had two, Dodds has had one session.

“Zavon really pushed himself to the limit of what he could do and that was really impressive.”

The one downside for Lester was the first half loss of his captain Robbie Weir, who came out of an innocuous challenge badly.

“We’re losing another captain today, we’re not sure how he’s going to be, which is a shame.

“It’s a knee injury, he’ll need a scan.”

Some of the other strugglers in League Two, like Morecambe and Crewe, picked up big wins today so results didn’t exactly go Town’s way.

But Lester was simply focused on what happened at the Proact.

“Not everyone won, you claw two on one, three on another.

“Not everyone has won down there.

“Getting the win was key, just for belief.”