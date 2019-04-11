Latest Chesterfield FC news as John Sheridan talks budgets, his ideal squad size, coaching additions and transfer targets - video Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up John Sheridan today discussed budgets, his ideal squad size and transfer targets, at his pre-match press conference. The Chesterfield boss also revealed he has coaching additions in mind.Our video sums up the headlines from today's press meeting with the manager. John Sheridan Blues brothers - a look back at the families who produced more than one Chesterfield player, on National Siblings Day