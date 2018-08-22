Kyel Reid targets fifth career promotion with Chesterfield

New recruit Kyel Reid says promotion with Chesterfield to the Football League would top the previous four he has won through his career.

The 30-year-old made his Spireites debut in Saturday’s narrow defeat at Salford City after signing a deal with Martin Allen’s men until the end of the season.

Chesterfield�"s Kyel Reid salutes the huge travelling contingent of fans after the match: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Vanarama National League match Salford City -V- Chesterfield at Peninsula Stadium, Salford, Greater Manchester, England copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Winger Reid has achieved promotion to English football’s top three divisions but said helping Chesterfield back into League Two would be the icing on the cake.

“To get this one on my CV would probably top all of them,” said Reid, who came through the ranks at West Ham United and has been capped at England U17s, U18s and U19s.

He has promotions to the Premier League with Wolves in 2009, League One with Bradford in 2013, Championship with Preston in 2015 and League One with Coventry in 2018.

And now he hopes to add a fifth to that list this season with Chesterfield, having experienced the size of the club’s following when 1,300 made the journey to Salford.

“It’s great support,” he said. “It’s a National League game and for them to make that journey away from home to come and support us was great.

“A few of the boys have said already that the fans have been brilliant this year and they’ve backed the team, and that the manager has had a big part to play in that too.

“Long may that continue and they can help us kick on and get the job done we need to get done.”

Reid said it was a “no-brainer” to sign for the Spireites and made his first start days after putting pen to paper on the deal.

“I’m happy to be involved and playing - that’s the main thing for me - it’s an opportunity to be playing games,” said Reid.

“It was a quick turnaround as it was a time when I was at home and not really doing much. I’d been training here and there at a few clubs but it’s not the same as playing a game on a Saturday at 3pm.

“It’s something that I’ve missed so when the opportunity came up and I spoke to Martin Allen, who I’d known previously and he’s a great guy, it was a no-brainer for me to come in and be involved.

“For him to chuck me straight in was a good opportunity for me to show the team where I’m at with my fitness, get a feel for the action and play with the team here.”

Reid was impressed by the standard of football on show on Saturday and is looking forward to the challenge ahead with Chesterfield.

“Saturday was my first experience and it didn’t seem any different to a normal Football League game. Both teams were at it and it was an intense game.

“I’m not up to full scratch just yet but I know that will come with a matter of time. I’m looking forward to it,” he added.