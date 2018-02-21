January signing with ‘good football brain’ will be an asset says Lester

Jack Lester has received a boost this week with the return to full training of George Smith.

The left-back was one of Lester’s 11 January signings, when the Spireites paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

Smith put pen to paper on a deal that takes him through to the summer of 2019 but has been unable to contribute to the League Two relegation fight as yet.

The 21-year-old came to the club with an ankle injury.

But he’s getting closer and closer to his Chesterfield debut.

On Tuesday he took part in his first full training session and the player himself hopes to be in contention for Saturday’s squad to face Swindon.

Smith began his career at Barnsley, for whom he made 37 league appearances while still a teenager.

After a loan spell at Crawley he was released by the Tykes and joined non-league Gateshead.

Last season he was a regular starter as The Heed finished eighth, earning himself a move – again for an undisclosed fee – to Northampton last summer.

After 10 appearances this season for the Cobblers, Lester was able to bring him to the Proact.

The manager has liked what he’s seen so far, even if Smith is yet to have played a game.

“Very impressed with his character,” said Lester.

“He’s spoken up very well in meetings.

“He has a good football brain, from listening to him talk and watching him play.

“He’ll be an asset to us.”

Smith has played at the Proact before in his short career, starting for Barnsley in their 3-1 defeat by Chesterfield in August 2015.