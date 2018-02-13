Jack Lester dejected as ‘sloppy’ mistakes cost the Spireites

A dejected Jack Lester said sloppy mistakes cost his side in tonight’s 3-2 defeat at home to Cambridge.

It was the second time in consecutive games that the opposition snatched a late winner.

But tonight Town led twice and somehow contrived to lose the game.

Lester was rueful of the errors that crept into Chesterfield’s play and allowed the U’s to fight back twice then win it at the death.

“Dejected, I suppose,” he said, summing up his mood.

“You go 1-0, 2-1 up at home.

“We had a gameplan we thought would win the game and it’s sloppy mistakes, which have happened too often.

“We’re not getting opened up too often, the shape is good, I think the formation was the right one to play tonight.

“It’s sloppy individual errors and that’s something you’ve got to learn as a football player.

“We’ll have to pull together.”

Lester admitted his side looked nervous after going 2-1 up thanks to an own goal and Kristian Dennis’ fine second half header.

“I’m disappointed to come in at 1-1, they didn’t really trouble us.

“It was a great piece of play to go 2-1 ahead and then we see the same again.

“We were a little bit edgy.

“The first goal is so important in this league but at the minute we’re a little bit edgy.

“The lads will have to learn quickly.”

The sight of debutant Giles Coke trudging off after stretching his hamstring won’t have done anything to lighten the mood at the Proact.

Particularly as Lester felt he was a key player this evening.

“He felt his hamstring, we’ll see how he is.

“He put a big effort into that, I was very impressed actually.

“It was his first competitive game for a while.”

At full-time the boos that rang out so loudly during Gary Caldwell’s reign as manager returned to the Proact, for the first time since Lester took over as manager.

He expected it, however.

“We lost at home, we keep losing late goals at home, you aren’t going to get cheered off for that.

“When we were playing well and winning at home the fans were behind us and supportive.

“I would be unhappy watching that.”