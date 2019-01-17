'It's been going on for years' - Chesterfield boss and former Leeds United star John Sheridan responds to Marcelo Bielsa 'Spygate' issue

Former Leeds United star John Sheridan might not agree with'spying' on opposition teams, but he's a fan of Marcelo Bielsa and his meticulous match preparation.

Leeds boss Bielsa has admitted spying on Championship opponents, after a member of his staff was caught looking over a fence at a Derby training session.

Chesterfield boss and former Leeds United star John Sheridan.

Yesterday Bielsa gave a press conference in which he revealed just how meticulous he is with his research into opposition teams.

Sheridan, who played 230 league games for Leeds as a player in the 80s, condemned the method but not the motive of the man in charge of the Championship leaders.

"He's a top, top manager and he's doing something right," said Chesterfield manager Sheridan.

"I wouldn't say I applaud him, it's wrong isn't it, he shouldn't do it, but at the same time I think he's trying to do the best for Leeds United.

"I applaud him for the way he wants to do it, how deep he's going into watching the opposition.

"It's not right, but he's done it against every team he's played against, I don't know if he's done it throughout his career.

"There's a right and wrong to it, having someone to go down secretly, however he's done it - apparently he had a pair of pliers as well, I don't know.

"Some people will say the thoroughness of how he works, apparently he watches 50 games, the whole season and last season.

"There's a right way of doing it."

Sheridan, himself a veteran of management having taken charge of Oldham, Plymouth, Newport, Notts County, Fleetwood, Carlisle and now - for the second time - Chesterfield, says there are many ways to skin a cat when it comes to obtaining information.

He doesn't believe that Bielsa is the first to employ a controversial tactic.

"In today's football you can find out anything you want," he said.

"It's not just been going on because he's been caught, it's been going on years if I'm telling the truth.

"You can get information loads and loads of ways, whether a player knows a player in the opposition.

"It's been going on for years."