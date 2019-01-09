In profile: The former Leeds, Huddersfield, Preston, Sunderland and Bradford coach appointed Chesterfield’s assistant manager

Glynn Snodin has taken up the role of assistant manager under John Sheridan at Chesterfield.

Snodin has much-experience working as a coach and number two, primarily with Simon Grayson.

They worked together at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City.

While at the Stadium of Light, they were filmed as part of the Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

In episode two, the cameras followed Snodin on a scouting trip as he ran the rule over a potential target.

That was before an abrupt exit in October after just 18 games with the team struggling towards the foot of the Championship.

Yet Snodin, and Grayson, enjoyed happier times together at Elland Road, John Smith’s Stadium and Deepdale.

They won promotion to the Championship with Leeds and did the same not long after at Huddersfield and Preston.

Snodin has spent the majority of his football life in and around Yorkshire.

As a player he made more than 300 appearances for Doncaster Rovers and had spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Barnsley.

Snodin began coaching in the mid-90s towards the end of his playing days with Gainsborough Trinity.

He used to train youngsters on Saturday mornings at the town’s leisure centre before becoming a scout at Carlisle United.

Taking on the youth team at Scarborough, he soon returned to his first club Doncaster as assistant manager to his brother Ian.

He impressed while working as reserve team manager at Charlton Athletic and has been part of the coaching set ups at Southampton, Northern Ireland and West Ham United.

He teamed up with Grayson in 2009 at Leeds.

Now Snodin takes on a new challenge alongside Sheridan as they look to turn Chesterfield’s fortunes around in the National League.