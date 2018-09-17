Ian Evatt leads tributes to ‘true gent’ Chesterfield fan Peter Stockton

Former Chesterfield captain Ian Evatt is among those who have paid heartfelt tributes to a ‘true Spireite’ who passed away on Sunday.

Peter Stockton died after a battle with illness, but not before he touched many Chesterfield hearts.

A Town supporter for 65 years, Peter revealed in an emotional call to BBC Radio Sheffield in April that the 2017/18 season would be his last, due to a terminal illness.

He was made a special guest at the Proact for the final home game of the season against Newport County and presented the match ball on the pitch, before embracing then-caretaker boss Evatt.

It was a special moment for both men, captured by BBC cameras and given national media attention.

“He was a fantastic fella and a true Spireite,” said Barrow manager Ian on Monday morning.

“I knew him outside of football and only saw him a week or so ago.

“My thoughts are with his family – gentlemen like him are few and far between.

“Rest in peace, Peter.”

Peter was made welcome by the current Spireites management team as well this summer.

How Peter made the news at Ashgate Hospice

Chesterfield’s head of media and communications Nick Johnson said a visit to pre-season training had meant a lot to the Town fan.

“Martin Allen invited Peter to watch the squad train in pre-season and then join the players and management for lunch,” he said.

“It was the day before his birthday so the players and management sang ‘Happy Birthday’ after lunch, which made Peter quite emotional.”

Peter did get to see his beloved team play this season and left a big impression on those working at the club.

“It was always a pleasure to be in Peter’s company and we were delighted to see him attend the game against Leyton Orient earlier this month as a hospitality guest,” said Nick.

“Peter fought his illness with great courage and dignity and maintained a very positive outlook,

“He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”