'I'm quite happy to be academy manager' - Chesterfield caretaker appears to rule himself out of running

Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton's aim is to give Proact chiefs enough time to find 'the right one' in their search for a new manager.

And on the evidence of today's press conference, to preview tomorrow's game against Hartlepool, the man to replace Martin Allen won't be Pemberton himself.

The academy chief, who arrived at the Proact three months ago, says he wants to be part of the club's future and the first team manager role does not guarantee longevity.

"I came here wanting to be part of the club long term. I think if you're the manager you're not part of the football club long term, I think it's very difficult," he said.

"I've committed to the academy, I enjoy working with young players, seeing the fruits of it and watching them flourish.

"I'm quite happy to be academy manager, I think it'd be unfair if I came out of that now, having committed to it only three months ago."

When pressed on whether or not his stance might change if the Spireites do well under his supervision, the 54-year-old reiterated that his ambition was simply to give the board ample time to find a new gaffer.

He believes the appointment is a vital one for Chesterfield and the best way to ensure there's time to make a good decision is by winning games.

"I think I'm being flexible in giving the club the right amount of time to make the right decision on a manager," he said.

"I think from the conversation we've had, it's giving people the chance to get the right one.

"The next manager who comes in here has to be right for us as a club, as a whole moving forward.

"Where we're going in the academy, how we produce the players.

"If money is quite tight at a club then your value comes from your young players.

"But they need a pathway and an opportunity.

"I also know the balances, we've got to stay in this division and then move on.

"My conversations I've had with the board members is just I'll do it and give you enough time to make the decision.

"How the games go, if we do alright tomorrow and win then it gives them a little more time to make the right decision.

"If we don't, they might feel they need to do that more quickly."

The caretaker role is one in which Pemberton is quite at home.

He's taken charge of first team games at both Nottingham Forest and Bristol City and ahead of his Proact managerial debut, he's promising changes, albeit 'subtle' ones.

"Excited, looking forward to it," he said.

"Looking at the games, they've been poor in some, they've been unlucky in some.

"(I'll) probably take the shackles off a little bit, let them play.

"The senior teams I've been with, I'm more of a possession based type coach.

"I think if you have the ball it's very hard for the opposition to score, unless you're careless with it.

"The response from the players was quite positive about it.

"I'm not going to make massive changes because you can't, I've had half a day to deal with it.

"Hopefully you might see one or two subtle changes tomorrow."