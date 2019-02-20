'I know his preferred position, I wasn't too concerned whether I played him left-back, left wing-back or left midfield' - Chesterfield boss John Sheridan on mature Lincoln City teen Ellis Chapman

Teenager Ellis Chapman might be wet behind the ears when it comes to playing as a wing-back, but John Sheridan had no worries about putting him there.

The Lincoln youngster, on loan at the Proact, has played wide left in Sheridan’s 3-5-2 system.

He’s a central midfielder by trade, but Sheridan was confident about the job he would do on the flank.

“His position is left midfield, he’d like to play in the middle of a three, that’s his preferred position and I know that," said the Town boss.

"I saw him when he was at Lincoln City and he played against us the other week.

“But because he’s so cultured and has a calmness about him in the way he plays, I wasn’t too concerned whether I played him left-back, left wing-back or left midfield.

"He can fill those areas.”

Throwing a borrowed 18-year-old into the midst of a National League relegation race, in an unfamiliar position, might be seen as a bold move by some.

Young loanees haven't had the easiest or most successful of times at the Proact in recent seasons, particularly when asked to take on a new role on the pitch.

Sheridan credits Chapman with maturity beyond his years, however, and clearly believes the teen can handle the situation.

"He’s got a very old head on his shoulders for a young player," said Sheridan.

"He’s 18 but the way he speaks, the way he acts, the way he plays you’d think he was in his mid 20s.

"Very, very intelligent footballer."