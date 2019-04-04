‘I don’t care what other people think of him, I believe in him’ - John Sheridan reveals why Joe Anyon will start for Chesterfield at Dover

Only one opinion matters when it comes to Joe Anyon and that’s the reason he’ll start against Dover on Saturday.

John Sheridan is poised to give the goalkeeper his first start of the season, having been impressed with Anyon’s attitude.

Despite losing out to Shwan Jalal in the battle to gain the number one spot after Callum Burton returned to Hull and Sheridan took control, there’s been no sulking from the ex Scunthorpe United man.

“He’s been spot on,” said Sheridan.

“I really like him as a lad, I think he’s got a great attitude.

“He hasn’t played as much as he’d like but I like him in and around.

“It’s hard for a keeper, (Shwan) Jalal has done brilliant since I came in and sometimes a keeper knows more than anyone he’s not going to be playing.

“But in training and everything I does, I just like the way he goes about it.

“I think all the other players like him and he deserves a game or two in the first team.”

Anyon has endured a difficult time at the Proact since his summer 2017 arrival.

The 32-year-old was in and out of the side last season, fighting for a place between the sticks with Tommy Lee before the club legend had to retire through injury.

Anyon finally appeared to nail down a starting place, but then broke his arm in December in an EFL Trophy game at Fleetwood.

After that, the club relied on a series of loan keepers and it was only on the final day of the 2017/18 season that Anyon returned to the line-up.

But that game at Barnet was the last time he played in competitive action for Town.

Others may have written him off, but Sheridan won’t be swayed by what he hears about Anyon’s first season as a Spireite, because he likes what he sees every day.

“As a manager, me personally, I think it’s right that I’m going to play him and I will play him on Saturday.

“If he does well, I’ll play him again.

“I don’t listen to other people and what they talk about, whether he’s good or bad, I like his attitude and he’s got a bit more experience than people realise.

“He’s been at good clubs and done alright at other clubs, he’s not done as well as he’d like here but that doesn’t change my mindset about him.

“He hasn’t played a lot of football but he’ll start Saturday.

“I don’t care what other people think of him, I believe in him.

