How they rated - Chesterfield's individual performances that led to a vital victory over FC Halifax Chesterfield picked up a hugely important win at the Proact on Saturday, beating FC Halifax 1-0 thanks to Scott Boden's penalty. There were a number of impressive performances with a few contenders for the Man of the Match award. Shwan Jalal - 8 - Made a couple of important saves, well worth his eighth clean sheet in 13 appearances. Haydn Hollis - 7 - Saw a lot of the ball, looked much better on it after the break. Almost scored a sensational goal. One of his better Town displays. Josef Yarney - 7 - Solid at the back, played a few lovely passes. A mature performance from such a young player. Will Evans - 7 - Very steady. Nothing flashy in this performance. Might have been at fault had Quigley headed in late on, but the header missed.