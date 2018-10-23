Home FA Cup draw against Billericay or Taunton is ‘definitely a bonus’ for Chesterfield

A home draw for the FA Cup First Round Proper is ‘definitely’ a bonus for Chesterfield.

Manager Martin Allen welcomes the chance to play in front of the home support, afforded to them by Monday night’s draw.

The winners of Wednesday’s fourth qualifying round replay between Billericay Town and Taunton Town will provide the Spireites’ opposition on the weekend of 10th November.

Having overcome a favoured side themselves in the previous round, Chesterfield will do their homework on both of their potential underdog opponents.

“As in all games in the FA Cup anything can happen,” said Allen.

“Billericay are top of their league, they’re big spenders, they’ve got a lot of decent players.

“With Taunton, we’re having that game tomorrow night watched, Carl and Adrian are driving down to watch that, so we’ll get a full report on both teams.

“Then we’ll tuck that in a drawer and get ourselves ready for the weekend.

“It’s definitely a bonus to be at home.”