Hines returns after three-game ban and some time at home

Zavon Hines will return to the Chesterfield squad today refreshed after a three-game suspension and some thinking time.

The tricky forward, who is expected to feature against FC Halifax, was bitterly disappointed to be sent off just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat by Gateshead.

Boss Martin Allen allowed the 29-year-old to return home to London during his suspension to clear his head.

“He was very upset after he got sent off,” said Allen.

“I went down to meet him in London, I gave him the week off to give himself some time to think about things.”

Hines, who has four goals to his name this season so far, has been a big miss for the Spireites during his ban.

They’ve lost one and drawn two, scoring just twice without him in the squad.

Allen has welcomed both his return and the manner of it.

“He’s come back in with a tremendous attitude, trained really well.

“We all know he can win games and score goals.

“We certainly have missed him.”