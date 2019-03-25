Happy anniversary - re-live the day at Wembley when John Sheridan, Chesterfield and thousands of Spireites celebrated Football League Trophy glory
It's seven years today since John Sheridan's Chesterfield went to Wembley and lifted a trophy.
The Spireites were 2-0 winners over Swindon Town in the Football League Trophy and you can re-live the wild celebrations through our photo gallery.
Craig Westcarr scored in time added on to make sure of victory for Town
Tommy Lee celebrates with the trophy
Westcarr with the trophy
Chesterfield receiving the trophy
